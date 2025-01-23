It's been just a handful of days since the Chicago Bears hired former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, and predictably, fans of the team are still celebrating the arrival of one of the most inventive play-callers in the NFL. And with Johnson's arrival, it means a host of new faces will be set to join the Bears coaching staff soon enough. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Chicago has begun cleaning house, parting ways with various coaches from the previous regime.

Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic:

“Interim head coach Thomas Brown, interim OC/WRs coach Chris Beatty, OL line coach Chris Morgan, QB coach Kerry Joseph and defensive coordinator Eric Washington will not be retained by the Bears.”

Beatty was Chicago's third offensive coordinator of the season, taking over on an interim basis when interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown became interim head coach. Morgan arrived in Chicago shortly after Matt Eberflus accepted the job of head coach in 2022. He served as the Bears' run game coordinator in addition to coaching the offensive line. Joseph came to Chicago with Shane Waldron, having coached together in Seattle for three seasons. Washington too only spent one season in the Windy City.

Inevitably, all of these departing coaches will find jobs elsewhere. Thomas Brown interviewed for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job shortly before it went to Josh McDaniels, but the end of Brown's tenure in Chicago — departing with a win over the Green Bay Packers — will likely be enough for the 38-year-old to land a position on an offensive staff soon enough.

This exodus of coaches has become something of a tradition in Chicago. Since the Bears moved on from Lovie Smith at the conclusion of the 2012 season, it seems as if every three or four years a new crop of coaches arrive in Chicago with hopes of being the group that returns the franchise to their glory days of decades past. I suppose it goes without saying that each of these groups — despite a few glimmers of hope along the way — have failed to deliver.