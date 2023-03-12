Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Chicago Bears finally got their guy! In an effort to give Justin Fields the best opportunity to succeed, the Bears traded for one of the most underrated WRs in the league: DJ Moore. The price was high (as in, first-overall pick high), but if it means getting a true WR1 in Chicago, that’s worth it. Especially since the team doesn’t exactly have a stellar history with their wide receivers. In fact, a stat dug up by Chris Emma shows the extent of Chicago’s futility at the WR position.

“D.J. Moore’s 364 receptions over the last five seasons would make him third on the Bears’ all-time receptions leaderboard, trailing only Walter Payton and Matt Forte. His 5,202 receiving yards would be most in franchise history. And he’s only 25 years old arriving to Chicago.”

What makes the first sentence even sadder is that both Payton and Forte are not wide receivers: they were running backs. The Bears are one of the oldest teams in the league, and yet they somehow have never had franchise-altering talent at either the QB or the WR position. That speaks volumes about how bad the last few decades have been for Chicago as the game went on a more modern direction.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore will hopefully be able to make sweet music together for the Bears next season. Moore is THE perfect wide receiver for Fields, as he can go for those 50/50 balls that the OSU product loves to throw. A playoff berth might be a long shot, but even just competing for a Wild Card spot is a success for this team.