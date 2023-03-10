Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers have turned the 2023 NFL Draft on its head. In a massive trade, the Panthers have moved up to the No. 1 spot. In return, the Bears have gained some major draft capital and a talented wide receiver.

In exchange for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears received DJ Moore, the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in this year’s draft, a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In moving down the board, Chicago gains value in the present and future. Carolina gets their QB of the future.

Going into the draft, the Bears knew they had numerous holes to fill. With Justin Fields already on the roster, the No. 1 overall pick became a vital asset. With the Panthers in desperate need of a quarterback, moving up to No. 1 gives them their pick of anyone in the draft. This year, Carolina is likely choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

Both the Bears and Panthers have taken massive gambles for the future of their franchises. How do both teams grade out after their crazy 2023 NFL Draft trade?

What they gave

While it was just one pick, the Bears gave up the most valuable asset in the entire NFL Draft. General Manager Ryan Poles will be tied to this trade for the remainder of his tenure with Chicago. The Panthers gave up much, much more. But they clearly see the value in this year’s top QBs.

For the Bears, the decision came down to Fields. If Chicago was committed to him, they could surpass a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. With them committed, they were able to sell the top overall pick to the highest bidder. Going from No. 1 to No. 9 is a bit of a fall, but Chicago will still land a top-10 prospect.

Carolina mortgaged their future for this pick. They are now counting on their quarterback selection to be a star. The Panthers won’t have their first-round draft pick next year because of this deal. The Panthers cannot afford for their quarterback selection to fail.

For the Bears, the only ding against them is falling out of the top five. Chicago still received a coup for the top pick. Carolina owning their choice of quarterback is still a valuable asset. They have fallen in love with one of this year’s QBs and believe he can change the franchise. Their future looks brighter with a QB, but a bit bleaker without much draft capital.

Bears Grade: A

Panthers Grade: C-

What they received

Carolina has secured their quarterback. Whether it’s Young, Stroud or even potentially Anthony Richardson, the Panthers have guaranteed themselves the choice. The Bears, realizing their current roster construction, decided to load up on picks. Adding Moore to the mix fixes a serious need.

The Panthers trotted out an unimpressive trio at quarterback this past season. Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and Baker Mayfield are all free agents this offseason. Carolina was keen to find a true quarterback to build around. What they gave up was a lot, but the value of absoluteness holds major weight.

Chicago needs help both defensively and in their offensive line. Those added picks gives the Bears more opportunities to fill those holes. The Bears were also seriously lacking in the receiver room. Moore has 364 receptions for 5,201 yards and 21 touchdowns over his five-year NFL career. He’ll immediately become the Bears’ WR1 and a major target for Fields.

The Bears gave up the top pick in the draft. The Panthers gave up a talented wide receiver and numerous future draft picks. However, in terms of their returns alone, both Chicago and Carolina got what they wanted.

Bears Grade: A

Panthers Grade: B

Bears-Panthers futures

In their wild 2023 NFL Draft, both the Bears and Panthers made a statement. Both teams have a vision for their franchise and executed it through their deal.

The Panthers took a home run swing on a quarterback. Finding your guy is one thing, but him succeeding is another. With everything they gave up, Carolina is putting their trust in whoever they pick. If he fails, the Panthers would be set back years. Carolina should be credited for landing the No. 1 overall pick, but they lose points based on just how much they gave up.

Chicago is taking their chances on Justin Fields. Adding so many draft picks, the Bears can now address different areas of concern through their roster. DJ Moore adds both an immediate threat and an explosive weapon to build around. The Bears might miss out on a top defender now sitting at No. 9, but this trade gives Chicago plenty of ammunition for their rebuild.

As the 2023 NFL Draft comes and goes, both the Panthers and Bears will be analyzed over their trade decision. Chicago comes out as the winner, just based on the number of assets they received. The Panthers are still winners in their own right as they have answered their yearly QB problem. Both teams will now look to the future with new opportunities at their disposal.

Overall Bears Grade: A

Overall Panthers Grade: C+