The Chicago Bears are playing host to WR prospects Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks this week. Ryan Poles and company are doing their due diligence in gathering weapons around QB Justin Fields, meeting Wednesday with Michigan State product Reed, reports The Draft Network’s Justin M. Virginia WR Wicks will be visiting Chicago on Thursday, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In Reed’s case, he has made his desire to catch balls from Fields public, per the CHGO Bears podcast.

“I would just say, he’s very versatile. He can run, pass, you know, when plays break he can scramble, you know what I’m saying? Just stuff like that, he got a really strong arm…he can throw the deep ball. It’s a lot of his game that I love, I actually played against him being at Michigan State. Very good player, he’s probably my favorite player on the Bears 100%.”

Very high praise from the draft hopeful, statements that might entice Fields to lobby the Bears brass to use a draft pick on him. Given his admiration for the Bears quarterback, Fields would likely love to bring in a rookie wide receiver that he can already trust and vice versa.

While Reed visits Wednesday, Wicks is visiting the Bears interdivisional rival Green Bay Packers. He will not be in Chicago until Thursday, making Reed the sole focus as of now in Chicago. It will be key for the Bears to be highly critical in their offensive scouting, as Fields is entering the all important third year for a quarterback.

Last year, Jalen Hurts entered his third year, the most similar comparison to Justin Fields in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles built a championship offense around Hurts, and in turn he produced an MVP caliber season. The Bears need to be certain in their scouting of prospects like Reed and Wicks if they are to build a similar system that allows Fields to excel.