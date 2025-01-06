The Chicago Bears finished the 2024 season on a high note as they went on the road and beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It had been quite a while since the Bears picked up a win against the Packers as Chicago hadn't won a game against their division rival since 2018. Well, they were able to get it done on Sunday, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was a big reason why as he led the late game-winning drive to help secure a 24-22 win.

This season was a frustrating one for the Bears as they ended up finishing the year with a 5-12 record, but Caleb Williams showed a lot of promise. He knows that this win against the Packers is important despite the season being over.

“First of all, this one is an important one because of, you know, all that we went through this year,” Williams said during his postgame interview on the field. “And that's first and foremost. The next one would be, you know, we haven't… I've been learning the history about the Bears. We haven't beat Green Bay. I think they said here, since 2015 and then we haven't beat them in, like, the past 12 times we played them, and so one, that's a start, and that's a good start to the 2025 season. I know it's over for us, and it's sad for me and not being able to be around these guys anymore, but that's huge. And it was, that, you know, it's a great, you know, we had a bunch of mess ups. We had, you know, this and that, but to be able to keep fighting, and that's been the theme of the year, I would say, for us is, you know, as Bears, is being able to keep fighting and keep going.”

Sunday's game was the first of 2025 for the Bears, and they got the new year started with a victory. Williams is hoping that this momentum will carry over to the actual 2025 season.

“But yeah, I mean, being able to have this win, it's just a, it's a really good start,” Williams said. “And that was the, one of the things that TB said, is being able to get this win is the first of many things like I said before, the first two, for you know since 2015, beating them, you know, not having beaten them in 11 wins and then you know, now, you know, first win of 2025.”

Now, the offseason is here for Caleb Williams and the Bears. The rookie is looking forward to it as he wants to get better ahead of the 2025 season.

“Just grow,” Williams said when he was asked about what he is looking forward to most in the offseason. “Overall just grow and be a better human for my teammates, be a better player for my teammates in Chicago. And I'm really excited about it.”

This is the first real offseason for Williams as an NFL QB, and he knows that it is an important one.

“This is going to be a big offseason for me, and I'm excited about it,” Williams said. “I have things that — maturity-wise — I'm excited about learning. Things are going to take time, and I'm well aware of that and OK with that. But I'm definitely going to try and push myself to exhaustion mentally and physically to be able to withstand a long season, because this has been my longest season that I've ever played.”

Williams finished his first year in the NFL 351-562 for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished with a 62.5% completion percentage. There are certainly things to work on, but it's not like Williams was the problem in Chicago this year. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season, and that will be the biggest aspect of this offseason for the Bears.

“A coach that challenges myself,” Williams said when asked about what he's looking for in a coach, according to an article from ESPN. “Whether it's a [current] offensive coordinator or head coach, and also challenges us as players — whether it's on the field or [about our] character. A man of his word. A disciplined coach.”

This is definitely a big offseason for Caleb Williams and the Bears, and fans in Chicago are hoping that next season is finally the one where a breakthrough happens.