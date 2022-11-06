The Chicago Bears 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will be remembered for a long time. Not because of the result but due to the NFL record-breaking performance from quarterback Justin Fields. The second-year signal-caller scrambled for 178 rushing years against the Dolphins in Week 9, setting the single-game record for quarterback rushing yards, surpassing the total of 173 accumulated by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick in 2002. When asked about the historic feat in a post-game interview, Fields credited God for his performance, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“All glory to God, like I’ve said before, it’s all because of Him. He’s blessed me with these gifts,” shared Fields.

On top of Fields’ rushing performance, the former Ohio State product threw for 123 passing yards and three touchdowns. Sunday’s loss was also the debut of the recently-acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool, who caught two passes for 13 yards in addition to four yards on the ground. Had it not been for a missed pass interference call late in the fourth quarter, the Bears may have won Sunday’s contest.

When asked about his feelings on the costly missed call, Fields said there was “PI for sure.”

Following the Week 9 loss, Justin Fields and the Bears are in third place in the NFC North with a record of 3-6 under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. In what many observers expected to be the beginning of a rebuilding effort for the storied franchise, performances like this will inspire hope for Bears fans in 2022. Next on the agenda for the Bears is a Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Detroit Lions next Sunday.