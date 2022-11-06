Despite the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Chicago Bears made history. Quarterback Justin Fields’ 178 rushing yards have broken the regular season single-game NFL quarterback rushing record, per Johnathan Wood. The record was previously held by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who rushed for 173 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in 2002. Last week, Fields surpassed his rushing yardage total from his rookie season (420). With this performance against the Dolphins, he is looking at potentially being the third quarterback in NFL history to crack 1,000 rushing yards in a season, per Statmuse.

In addition to the rushing effort, including a rushing touchdown, Fields threw for 123 passing yards and three touchdowns. Regardless of the outcome, this historic feat will certainly instill hope in Bears fans as their second-year signal-caller progresses in his development. Sunday also marked the debut of the newly-acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool, catching two passes for 13 yards on top of a lone rushing attempt for four yards.

With the Week 9 loss, the Bears now sit in third place in the NFC North with a record of 3-6 under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. However, many observers view this season as the beginning of a rebuilding effort for the storied franchise. Stories like the Fields record will provide comfort in knowing that the team is trending in the right direction. Next on the Bears’ schedule is a Week 10 showdown against the division-rival Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Will Justin Fields and company be able to repeat their explosive performance against the Lions?