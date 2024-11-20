The Chicago Bears have bolstered their defense ahead of a Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears held workouts for various secondary players on Tuesday, and they have re-signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Colbert appeared in two games for Chicago in 2022, and he spent time with them this past training camp and preseason. He became one of the true fan favorites during the Bears' 2024 Hard Knocks series on HBO.

It's a positive addition for the Bears as they continue to try and tame their struggles this season. They've lost their last four contests, and have given up 21.5 points per game to opponents. It was time to shake things up with the roster, and potentially find a better option than what they've had to work with in the defensive secondary.

Colbert was a seventh-round selection by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft, and has also had stints with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. He's recorded 109 tackles, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles over his six-year career.

Where Adrian Colbert fits into the Bears' scheme

The Bears had chances to end their losing streak against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, but ultimately fell short because of a game-ending blocked field goal, and several defensive lapses.