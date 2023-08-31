The Chicago Bears finished up the preseason last weekend with a 24-21 home loss against the Buffalo Bills. Chicago ended preseason play 1-2 as they won their first game against the Tennessee Titans 23-17, and also lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-17. Now, the Bears have a little over a week before their first regular season game, a home battle against division rival Green Bay Packers. The time between the last preseason game and the first regular season game is crucial for all teams. This is the time that rosters are finalized, and part of that process is making cuts. One Bears player that was recently cut is Trevis Gipson.

“In terms of Gipson, love that kid. It was more of a fit thing, scheme fit,” Bears GM Ryan Poles said Wednesday according to an article from Yahoo Sports . “I think his success came in a different scheme. We had a great conversation yesterday. I'm excited to see where he goes and what he does.”

It sounds like Trevis Gipson went out on good terms with the Bears, but it's still unfortunate that things didn't work out. Gipson will likely be picked up by a different team before the season starts, however.

Gipson was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and played his college football at Tulsa. He has spent his entire NFL career on the defensive line for the Bears.

In 2021, Gipson set his career high for tackles in a season with 39. He also added seven sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. That was Gipson's best statistical season so far. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up next and how his career develops from here.