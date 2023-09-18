Sunday was another sad one for Chicago Bears fans. Their team, who many expected would be taking a leap forward in the 2023 NFL season, remains winless after losing to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 2. Making it feel even worse for the Bears and their fans was the manner the team lost to the Bucs.

The Bears saw their chances of completing a comeback attempt versus Tampa Bay go up in flames the moment Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett intercepted a Justin Fields pass from Chicago's end zone and returned it for a four-yard touchdown late in regulation. Apparently, Barrett and the Buccaneers knew what was coming, which was pointed out by former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky.

DOING pic.twitter.com/F9IJvGe0m2 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 18, 2023

But don't just take it from Orlovsky. Take it from the Buccaneers themselves.

More locker room video from Sunday: Lavonte David says “everybody knew what was coming” from Bears on Shaq Barrett’s game-clinching pick-six: pic.twitter.com/F3tdDsjGy4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 18, 2023

It seems like Fields and the Bears have plenty of work to do in order for them to be an efficient team, at least offensively. Questions are once again being raised about whether Fields truly has what it takes to carry the Bears on his shoulders, but it's not just on him, of course. Running plays the opposing team can sniff from a mile away is definitely not an ideal decision to make in the NFL and the Bears got reminded of that in brutal fashion Sunday.

Against the Buccaneers, Fields went 16-for-29 for 211 passing yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He was also sacked six times for a loss of 42 yards. If anything, he had a rushing touchdown.