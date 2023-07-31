How good will Justin Fields be in the 2023 season? The Chicago Bears are certainly eager to find out.

The Bears drafted Fields just two years ago but could have gone a different way at the 2023 NFL Draft. Rather than go for guys like Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud, they made a trade to provide Fields with more help. They traded down from the first pick and ended up taking offensive tackle Darnell Wright while also landing veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Bears made the decision to retain him as the center of their rebuild, leaving him with a heap of pressure to show improvement. While Fields carved up defenses with his supreme running abilities, his passing production leads a whole lot to be desired. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky dropped a massive take on what he thinks is in store for Fields' third season: MVP-caliber play. He explained his take as to why the Bears QB can post those types of numbers.

"I think Justin Fields is gonna play MVP-level football… I just don't think he'll be in the [MVP] conversation because the Bears won't be good enough." Dan Orlovsky has high expectations for Fields this season 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/VdkfHTVEU6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

“I think he's gonna play MVP-level football. I have felt that since the D.J. Moore trade happened,” Orlovsky said. “I don't think he's gonna be in the conversation because I think the team will not be good enough.”

Orlovsky opined that the Bears had a bottom-five skill group and offensive line last season. In his eyes, Moore provides Fields with the high-level wide receiver that young quarterbacks need to improve. The additions of Wright and free-agency addition Nate Davis should make the O-line much better, too. Additionally, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy runs a system that helps QBs improve going from their first to second seasons under it.

Fields wants to pass for 4,000 yards this season and lead the Bears' improvement. Should defenses sell out to contain his legs, it would leave him with more room to pick them apart through the air. That’s where Moore comes in as someone who can open up the field even more, along with Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

While Just Fields certainly showed that he's a dual-threat QB and had a weak supporting cast last season, making the jump to MVP is a massive one. For him to do it after some rough passing seasons would be surprising. But with more talent around him, taking a big step forward is well within reach.