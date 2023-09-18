Losing has become a way of life for the Chicago Bears. After dropping their first two games of the season to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bears have now lost 12 games in a row dating back to the first half of last season.

The Bears dropped a 27-17 decision to the Bucs, and they were more competitive than they were in Week 1 against the Packers. However, playing better and getting closer to a victory but not succeeding indicates that this team has major problems that may not get solved this year. Bears fans want to see some improvement from this team, but they have been disappointed by what they have seen to this point in the second year of the Matt Eberflus head coaching regime.

Solid response by Bears

The Bears were able to get off to a good start against the Bucs, as Justin Fields and company responded to a Tampa Bay field goal by going 75 yards in 6 plays and scoring a first-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard scramble by Fields.

That should have given the Bears and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy quite a bit of confidence. However, the Bears offense was largely ineffective until the middle of the fourth quarter. They did have a field goal drive in the late stages of the 2nd quarter, but that was it until Fields hit Chase Claypool with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 remaining in the 4th quarter that got the Bears within 3 points.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, while Fields deserves credit for that 8-play, 90-yard drive and the precise way he drilled the ball to Claypool on that drive, he looked utterly incompetent when the Bears got the ball back on the next possession with a chance to tie the game or go ahead.

Fields, Eberflus and Getsy are most to blame for Chicago's latest loss, and they are 3 of the most important members of the franchise.

Bears get the ball with a chance to turn the game around

There was legitimate hope that the Bears would complete their comeback in the 4th quarter when they stopped the Bucs on their possession after the Claypool touchdown. Tampa Bay was able to get a couple of first downs, but the Bucs had to punt and the Bears got the ball back with 2:07 left at their own 7-yard line.

While this was not an advantageous position, the Bears had their opportunity. However, the Bears and Fields looked unsure of themselves as they took the field.

This came to light on the next play as Fields threw a short pass for 9 yards to running back Khalil Herbert. That would have been a fine starting point, but Claypool was called for offensive pass interference — he was blocking too early — and the Bears had to deal with a 1st-and-11 from their own 6 yard line.

At this point, Getsy called for a screen pass, and that was a shaky call by the offensive coordinator. Rather than attack with Claypool and fellow receiver D.J. Moore, the screen pass was a play that called for finesse and subterfuge. That is usually not a good play at the end of the game when aggressiveness is needed.

Brutal interception thrown by Fields ruins Bears

If the call was questionable, the execution by Fields was even worse. The quarterback tried to get the ball to Herbert on a middle screen even though the area was crowded with Tampa Bay defenders. While a screen pass is usually not thrown with much zip on it, Fields tossed up a buttered roll that Shaq Barrett was only too happy to intercept. He picked off the ball at the Chicago 4 and was pushed and shoved into the end zone by his teammates for a clinching touchdown that stretched the score to 27-17.

No matter what the play call was, Fields should have taken charge and opted out. It was a play that had no chance of succeeding.

Eberflus and Getsy are failing in the leadership role

Both the head coach and the offensive coordinator deserve quite a bit of blame for the loss to the Bucs. After a solid start that saw the Bears take a first-quarter lead, the Bears lacked the aggressiveness in the play calling to put the Bucs on their heels.

The first TD drive saw Fields throw the ball successfully to Moore with 2 big catches, but they didn't do as much after that. Moore caught 6 passes for 104 yards, but there seemed to be levels of fear from the head coach and the offensive coordinator that kept the Bears from mounting a significant offensive threat for the majority of the game.