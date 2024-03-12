The Chicago Bears are doing all they can to bolster their 2024-25 roster. Thus, the Bears have made a decisive NFL free agency move on former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett.
Bears bolster their tight end depth with respectable signing
Chicago and Gerald Everett have agreed to a two-year, $12 million base value deal, per Adam Schefter. The deal has a max value of up to $14 million including $6.1 million fully guaranteed. Everett can help reinforce the Bears' tight end attack after his respectable tenure with the Chargers.
In 2022-23 Everett amassed career highs of 555 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games with Los Angeles. Then, he totaled 411 yards and three TDs in 23-24. He was a reliable target for star quarterback Justin Herbert. It remains to be seen who he will be catching passes from in Chicago though.
The Bears have a tough decision to make on rising fourth-year QB Justin Fields amid the NFL free agency period. Fields saw a slight improvement in 23-24 and helped Chicago improve their record to 7-10. However, the team still failed to make the NFL Playoffs.
Moreover, the Bears possess the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most analysts expect Chicago to select former USC football standout Caleb Williams. As a result, Justin Fields is likely to get traded. However, his market has been tougher than expected.
Fields has been linked to the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Atlanta signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins, and Pittsburgh has made a move on Ex-Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson.
Nevertheless, the Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be exploring the possibility of trading for Fields despite adding Gardner Minshew II.
It seems like Chicago and Fields still have options before the start of the 24-25 season. Rest assured that Gerald Everett and the rest of the Bears' receiving crew will have a respectable QB to collaborate with.