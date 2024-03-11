The Las Vegas Raiders are not holding back on improving the command of their offense. Las Vegas is signing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a two-year deal in free agency. However, NFL analysts believe the team is also eyeing a trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.
Raiders keeping tabs on Bears' Justin Fields
The Bears are rumored to select USC football standout Caleb Williams with their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, the team is exploring offers on Fields. The Raiders are discussing a possible deal with Chicago, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports (h/t Vic Tafur).
Fields helped the Bears improve their record to 7-10 during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, the 24-year-old saw a slight increase in production from 2022-23. Fields threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Still, Chicago failed to make the NFL Playoffs, adding to their several-year drought.
Justin Fields' trade market has become dicey. Teams linked to Fields may not see him as their No. 1 priority in NFL Free Agency. For example, the Atlanta Falcons chose to sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract before making a move on Fields. Las Vegas appears to be doing the same with Gardner Minshew II.
Nevertheless, if the Bears and Raiders can make a trade work, Fields would be an excellent backup or insurance option.
The Raiders want to take their offensive game to the next level after a promising, but middling 23-24 season. After parting ways with head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas finished the year at 9-8.
As the 2024 NFL offseason continues, it will be interesting to see if the Raiders can pull off a trade for Fields or another enticing player.