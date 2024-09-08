Caleb Williams' Bears debut came with plenty of hype and anticipation. Much of that has come crashing down after just two quarters as Chicago trails the Tennessee Titans 17-0 at halftime. As the team ran off the field, the Soldier Field crowd in Chicago let them hear it with a smattering of boos.

Williams' debut has been disjointed to say the least. He has been inconsistent with his accuracy and got burned once for trying to scramble around in the backfield, as he got dragged down for a 19-yard sack. Williams also missed an open Keenan Allen down the left sideline for what likely would have been a touchdown if he had hit Allen in stride. Allen also had a chance to bring in a touchdown from Williams, but dropped it.

However, Williams has been okay, even if a he's little bit up and down. To compound the issue, the Bears as a whole have been very poor around him. The offensive line, arguably the biggest question mark for the team coming into the season, has looked bad against a pretty good Titans front. Right guard Nate Davis has been benched, and Ryan Bates has entered the game in his place.

The defense, which played so well under head coach Matt Eberflus after the team traded for star pass rusher Montez Sweat last season, has also played poorly. The Titans' offense is not projected to be anything special, yet they have moved the ball consistently in the first half. They were also gifted a short field after running back Velus Jones Jr. muffed a kickoff and Tennessee recovered.

Williams and the Bears are under immense pressure to turn things around in the second half. If they can't, the criticism from the Bears fanbase will reach a fever pitch after just one game.