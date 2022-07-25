Soldier Field renovation plans unveiled in Bears’ attempt to keep franchise from moving

The Chicago Bears and their fans haven’t had a whole lot to celebrate about in recent years, having made the playoffs twice since the 2011 campaign. Even the Bears’ own stadium, Soldier Field, has been the source of stress for the fanbase. One of the most iconic fields in the business, Soldier Field has been the Bears’ home since the 1971 season, though it was originally constructed in 1924.

However, Chicago has been exploring a possible move to another venue for years, largely due to the age of the stadium and the lack of revenue possibilities. On Monday, the city of Chicago and mayor Lori Lightfoot made a huge effort to prevent that from happening. They announced plans for a Soldier Field renovation.

https://t.co/Hk9yDNulQy — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 25, 2022

Here are Lightfoot’s plans, in a nutshell.

From Mayor Lightfoot’s press release announcing three options for proposed renovations to Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/tY9nFejdyP — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 25, 2022

Lightfoot wants Soldier Field to have a dome, while also pushing for the Bears’ stadium to be “multi-purpose”, which would allow it to host soccer games, concerts and other events.

New Soldier Field renovation mockups just dropped 👀 (Via @chicagosmayor) pic.twitter.com/BORZflZVav — Stadium (@Stadium) July 25, 2022

The stadium renovation ideas included expanding Soldier Field’s capacity, increasing the number of suites, increasing the size of the food and beverage areas and granting more sponsorship opportunities to the Bears.

The plan is expected to cost anywhere from $900 million to $2.2 billion. As some have pointed out, it’s likely an effort to keep the Bears from moving out of Soldier Field. The team made a $197.2 million purchase of the 326-acre Arlington Park property in Chruchill Downs in September.

It was the closest the Bears have come to making their move to a new stadium a reality. On Monday, Chicago released a statement, saying they had no interest in renovations to Soldier Field.

Well, that’s that.