The Chicago Bears might be in last place at 2-5, but they are heading into Week 8 with a burst of rejuvenation following a triumphant debut for undrafted quarterback Tyson Bagent last Sunday. With Justin Fields sidelined (dislocated thumb), the former Division II star stepped into the starting role and emerged victorious, 30-12, over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

It is easy to get caught up in all the hoopla after so much futility and QB struggles these past several years. Although Bagent averaged just 5.6 yards per completion, he was accurate (21-of-29), found the end zone and took care of the ball. That might not make for the most compelling underdog story, but it is more than suitable for the Bears.

NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico further touched on the unheralded signal-caller's emergence and explained how one cannot just blindly put all their faith in the NFL Draft.

“If you go back to the 2018, 2019 draft, you're gonna see approximately 55 percent of the guys hit,” he told Mark Carman of Football Night in Chicago. “They're good players. They're starters for five, or six years in the NFL. And about 45% wash out and aren't very good. It's an inexact science at every position, especially in the first round.”

Cue the Captain Obvious retorts. Fans are well-aware of the misjudgements made in scouting reports, but Tirico underscores just how difficult it is to select a viable player. It is a significantly more grueling task to find a franchise quarterback. Just ask the Bears.

Tyson Bagent might come crashing down to earth this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers and never make a meaningful impression again. Or, he could unfathomably carve out a lasting role on a team that desperately needs stability. Justin Fields will do everything he can to ensure that this fairytale doesn't extend into the winter, but this hype train might be tough to derail.