QB Justin Fields has produced one win in six starts for the Chicago Bears this season. His backup, Tyson Bagent, has matched Fields' win total after one start. Might there be a quarterback controversy in the Windy City?

Apparently not. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus quickly threw cold water on the idea in his post-game remarks. “Justin is our starting quarterback. Tyson's the backup, he came in and did a nice job,” Eberflus emphasized, courtesy of NBC Sports' ProFootball Talk.

“We don't know where Justin is, we'll see where he is, if it's a week-to-week thing, we'll assess it more tomorrow.”

In just his second career NFL appearance, and first as a starter, Bagent did a nice job leading the Bears' offense. He displayed impressive accuracy, connecting on 21-of-29 passes and throwing a touchdown while avoiding turnovers.

Bagent's 21 completions netted just 162 yards however. His longest completion of the day went for 17 yards to RB D'Onta Foreman. That might've been what the game plan called for, but big plays were a missing element of the passing game with Bagent under center.

The rookie QB also added 24 rushing yards, a total that would be Fields' second-worst of the season.

Efficient performance and victory number-two of the season aside, it's pretty evident that Fields offers more upside than Bagent does for the Bears at this point.

It's also the reality that Chicago spent the 11th overall pick of the 2021 draft on Fields. They aren't going to give up on such an investment after one game from an undrafted rookie.

Perhaps the Bears will feel comfortable giving Fields more time to heal from his thumb injury, knowing that Bagent is a capable backup. But once he is healed up and ready to play, Fields will be this team's quarterback. And that's probably all Matt Eberflus wants to hear on the topic.