Returning to Chicago is always special for Pearl Jam frontman and Evanston native Eddie Vedder. On the North American leg of their Dark Matter World Tour, Vedder and Pearl Jam stopped at Chicago's Wrigley Field, where the homecoming never seems to get old for Vedder.

“I know other musicians, you know we talk. They all say Wrigley Field is one of their favorite places on the planet to play,” said Vedder. “I’ve been choked up. It’s hard to sing tonight.”

During the long, winding tour, Vedder was frequently spotted wearing the jersey of the Chicago Bears' legendary running back, Walter Payton. But with the group in Chicago, Vedder took things to another level, sharing the night with Payton's son, Jarrett Payton. Before the night wrapped, Vedder took a once-in-a-lifetime selfie with Payton, further cementing his legacy as a Chicago legend.

Why Pearl Jam honored the late, great Walter Payton

When thinking about Bears football, no one can compare it to Payton's legacy. His No. 34 is synonymous with everything great about Chicago sports; his never-say-die style of play resonated with the city and made him the NFL’s all-time leading rusher when he retired.

Payton played 13 years with the Bears, totaling 16,726 yards and 110 touchdowns on the ground. He had 77 games with over 100 rushing yards and was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro-Bowler. He also was a key figure in Chicago winning Super Bowl XX, the team's only Super Bowl win.

The Bears and the NFL will never see another player like Payton. Although he was incredible on the field, Payton was arguably a better person. Payton's nickname, Sweetness, was for his affable personality and graceful athleticism. Because of that Sweetness, the NFL named their Man of the Year Award in his honor. For Vedder and Pearl Jam to have a special moment with Payton's son, this trip to Chicago was even more special.