Taylor Swift may be the world's biggest pop star, but she reminded Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder of a punk star.
Speaking to Mojo, Vedder recalled taking his daughters to see Swift live. His daughters exchanged friendship bracelets and “found their tribe.”
Even more surprising, Vedder found the experience to be like punk rock concerts. “The craziest thing was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day,” Vedder said. “It was galvanizing and powerful.”
Taylor Swift is currently embarking on her biggest tour to date, the “Eras” tour. The tour is a celebration of her entire discography and takes fans on a journey through her back catalog.
Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder, along with Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, and Mike McCready, formed Pearl Jam in 1990. The has remained intact since its conception, adding Matt Cameron into the fold in 1998. Jack Irons, Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, and Dave Abbruzzese have all drummed for the band as well.
To date, Pearl Jam has released 11 studio albums throughout their career. They have also released nearly two dozen live albums as well in addition to three compilation albums. Their twelfth album, Dark Matter, will be released on April 19, 2024, the same day as Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department.
For those albums, the band has received a dozen Grammy nominations. Their sole win came in 1996. Pearl Jam took home Best Hard Rock Performance for “Spin the Black Circle.” The band's most recent nomination came 15 years later in 2011 when their album Backspacer was nominated for Best Rock Album.