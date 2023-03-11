The Chicago Bears have pulled the trigger. The Bears have traded down with the Carolina Panthers and now hold the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the move down, their options are a bit clearer.

First things first, they aren’t taking a quarterback. Chicago moving down cements Justin Fields as the starter for the Bears at least through the 2023 season. Another position that likely won’t be addressed with the ninth pick is wide receiver.

Chicago traded for pass catcher DJ Moore on Friday as part of their move down. He should be the top receiver in this offense. There is room for another addition to this group in free agency or later in the draft, though.

But who could the Bears select with their new draft selection? Which direction will Chicago go in when they are finally on the clock in April? Here are three Bears draft targets for the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Myles Murphy, defensive end, Clemson

The Bears need a lot of help in a lot of areas on the field on both sides of the ball. Their defense, especially, could use some work. That’s where picking Myles Murphy would make a lot of sense.

Murphy is a player who can jump in and make an impact from day one. The Clemson product has all the makings of a future defensive cornerstone for any team who drafts him.

Picking Murphy with the ninth pick means one of two things. Either the Bears are high on the offensive tackle options, or those options just aren’t available. Chicago will likely do their best to build around Fields, so offensive line will be a priority.

If the team is unable to grab an offensive lineman with this pick, however, they are still in a good spot. Murphy gives them a dynamic player to build their pass rush around.

2. Paris Johnson Jr., offensive tackle, Ohio State

If you really want to rival teams who get pressure on the quarterback, getting elite protection along the offensive line is the best way to do it. Johnson goes a long way toward ensuring Fields remains upright.

Johnson Jr. played collegiately at Ohio State, same as Fields. In fact, they played together in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. There is some connection there.

Beyond that, Johnson is great in pass protection. He possesses an impressive combination of athleticism, raw strength, and footwork that give him all the tools to be an elite tackle at the next level.

The Bears could not go wrong selecting Johnson with this selection. Their franchise quarterback would likely thank them profusely for doing so.

1. Peter Skoronski, offensive lineman, Northwestern

The Bears may not need to look far for a franchise cornerstone on offense. Skoronski is an Illinois native who played collegiately in Evanston, about a half an hour drive from Chicago proper.

Skoronski is undersized for the tackle position in the NFL. There are those around the league who believe he projects better as a guard instead. However, Skoronski has the tools and experience to play the position if they decide to plug him there.

Skoronski is an elite pass protector, perhaps the best pass protector of any offensive tackle in the draft. He also shows some promise as a run blocker, though it is certainly an area in need of improvement.

Skoronski provides versatility to any team who selects him, and the Bears would likely value that. Don’t let the hometown aspect fool you. Skoronski is a top prospect in this draft and would be a home run pick for Ryan Poles and the Bears.