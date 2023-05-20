The Chicago Bears are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL. On the surface, they are still unproven and have a young quarterback who is still unproven himself as a passer. There are still big questions on defense, despite an active free agency and NFL Draft. To a glancing eye, this is not a roster that looks ready to win now.

But that should not stop general manager Ryan Poles from staying aggressive and doing everything he can to build the most imposing and exciting Bears team in ages. He has had an impressive offseason, at least on paper, but there are still moves to be made that would force the league and fans to take Chicago seriously as a legitimate threat.

One more star along with an impact player would transform an “impressive” offeseason to an all-in offseason. An uncertain division in a fairly uncertain conference could make that seemingly inane statement much more plausible than you think. Though, it will depend on just how bold Poles and this organization is feeling after a change-filled few months.

Contentment will prevent Fields and this franchise from reaching their full potential. Here are the 2 players the Bears should trade for to round out their roster for the 2023-24 season.

DeAndre Hopkins WR- Arizona Cardinals

When Chicago acquired wide receiver DJ Moore from the Carolina Panthers as part of that megatrade involving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, fans thought the offense was finally in a position to test Justin Fields’ true ceiling. Although the unit is as stout as it has been since the days of Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, the team is still missing that true superstar receiver.

DeAndre Hopkins can accelerate Fields’ progress beyond head coach Matt Eberflus’ wildest dreams. And, oh yeah, he is also one of the greatest of his era and still a surefire difference maker who instantly makes the Bears better.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old does not want to waste the remaining time of his career with the gloomy Arizona Cardinals waiting for everything to come together under a rookie head coach with an injured franchise quarterback. This is no lateral move. His chances of playing competitive football all season long increase significantly in the Second City.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreover, Chicago is one of the only teams who can manage to pay Hopkins most of the $19.4 million he is due this upcoming season ($14.9 mill in 2024). Going to a potential sneaky playoff team without having to take a big pay cut is the perfect scenario for the former All-Pro. The playoff aspect might be a tough sell for Hopkins and many NFL fans, but adding his elite hands to an already young and talented group arguably gives the Bears the deepest WR room in the league.

His presence would open up more opportunities for Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, all of whom have shown varying levels of promise but have been partly hampered by their QB or offensive schemes. While Justin Fields is by no means a sure thing, he has the versatility to succeed with this plethora of weapons, via this Bears Nation clip. Especially when the centerpiece is a future Hall of Famer.

“Why are Bears fans hyping Fields up so much!?!?” *Justin Fields keeping the Bears in the game against the #1 NFC team with Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and Velus Jones, in a meaningless week 14 game* pic.twitter.com/Yj4zLA4h8D — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) May 19, 2023

2. Jerry Hughes DE- Houston Texans

There is a strong case to be made that the Bears primary focus should be on addressing their glaring hole at edge rusher. Trading for DeAndre Hopkins would prevent the front office from pursuing a top star, but the slot could still be filled by an inexpensive veteran who has 67 career sacks.

Jerry Hughes has been a stalwart defensive end for a long time and can give Chicago a good boost. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the team’s biggest addition in free agency, but he does not get to the quarterback often. Hughes registered nine sacks with the Texans last season. Although the Bears finished with a worse record, their trajectory now looks to be well ahead of Houston’s, so a deal could definitely be worked out if Poles is serious enough.

Much like Hopkins, acquiring Hughes would not cost Chicago too much in draft capital. This is an avenue that should be explored. The defensive-minded Eberflus will not tolerate his team surrendering the most points per game again. Even at 35, Hughes is a stabilizing force and will help ensure that the Bears have a balanced roster equipped to take on a new-look NFC North.

Fans will already be excited going into the 2023-24 season, but completing these 2 trades will send them into delirium by the time they roll into Soldier Field for the opener.