Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

DeAndre Hopkins has been rumored to be dangled in trade talks all offseason by the Arizona Cardinals. However, not many teams around the NFL are willing to take on the $19.45 million that he is due, reports Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

This comes as no surprise given the 30-year-old could be declining soon with his age. With how quickly receivers come and go in the NFL, paying $19 million to a receiver over 30 is quite the tall task.

Not to mention, a team wouldn’t just have to pay Hopkins, but give up substantial assets to the Cardinals in order to get him. It can’t be denied that Hopkins has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL ever since he entered the league, and he doesn’t look to be slowing down in the near future albeit the age concerns.

DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the Cardinals first six games of the 2022 season and was still able to put up very solid numbers. He finished the 2022 campaign with 64 receptions for 717 yards, including three touchdowns over nine games. However, the torn ACL that took Kyler Murray out for the season definitely hurt his production.

Overall, Hopkins has been pretty dominant since his debut in 2013. Over his 10-year career, Hopkins has 853 catches, 11,298 yards, and 71 touchdowns. His best year was in 2018, where he finished with 115 receptions and 1,572 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns.

The rest of the offseason will see plenty of speculation over whether or not DeAndre Hopkins remains with the Cardinals. Nonetheless, the $19 million he is owed suggests he most likely will.