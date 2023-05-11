Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is now the latest player in the NFL to come to the defense of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Since the conclusion of the Bears’ 2022 season, there has been much debate on whether Fields can soon emerge as Chicago’s next franchise quarterback. The Bears have at the least put their trust in Fields, as they decided not to haul in a passer at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has completed a few moves over the past months to bolster the Fields-led offense. For one, he acquired D.J. Moore in March’s blockbuster pre-draft trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bears’ acquisition of Moore brought many to reflect on the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for A.J. Brown last year and the Buffalo Bills’ call to go all out to bring in Stefon Diggs in 2020. Brown added another dimension to the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles offense last season, while Diggs has helped to get the best out of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Some do not see that Moore will elevate Fields’ play in the same way that both Brown and Diggs have been able to do so with their respective quarterbacks. However, Parsons believes otherwise.

Have you looked at there stats before stefon got with josh, and aj got with hurts?! Without a true number one these guys weren’t top 3 of the league! https://t.co/HohmvTqwv7 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 11, 2023

Fields recorded 17 touchdown passes and logged 1,143 rushing yards in 15 games played with the Bears in the 2022 season. From Moore to David Montgomery, the former Ohio State standout sure will have what he needs to build on his promising sophomore campaign in the NFL.