The Chicago Bears will look to bounce back from a Week 1 loss as they head to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bears-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bears lost 38-20 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Initially, they trailed 10-6 at Halftime. But the Packers pulled away in the third quarter. Significantly, Justin Fields struggled, as he went 24 for 37 with 216 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing nine times for 59 yards with a fumble. Fields also took four sacks behind a struggling offensive line. Also, DJ Moore struggled in his Chicago debut, catching just two passes for 25 yards. The Chicago offense went 3 for 13 on third down. Meanwhile, the defense allowed 329 passing yards along, with 92 on the ground, while only getting one sack.

The Buccaneers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 20-17 in Week 1. Now, they hope to go 2-0 in the post-Brady era. The Bucs engaged in a 10-10 tie at Halftime. Then, they took the lead in the third quarter. But the Vikings bounced back in the fourth quarter. Eventually, the Bucs scored a game-winning field goal to steal the game.

Baker Mayfield went 21 for 34 with 173 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rachaad White struggled by rushing 17 times for 39 yards. Mike Evans caught six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Chris Godwin had five catches for 51 yards.

The Bucs demolished the Bucs 38-3 in their last meeting. Conversely, the Bears lead the all-time series 17-15. But the Bucs have won three consecutive games against the Bears in games at Raymond James Stadium.

Here are the Bears-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Buccaneers Odds

Chicago Bears: +2.5 (-102)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bears vs. Buccaneers Week 2

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears must fix their issues. First, they must block for Fields. But Fields also must play much better than he did last weekend. Ultimately, the Bears desperately need Fields to play well.

Fields went 22 for 33 with 184 yards passing, no touchdowns, and three interceptions in his loss to the Bucs in 2021. Also, he only rushed eight times for 38 yards. The Bucs held him down and prevented him from doing any damage. Therefore, Fields must play well. Khalil Herbert ran 18 times for 100 yards while catching five passes for 33 yards in the loss to the Bucs. Therefore, the Bears hope they can get another good game out of him.

But the defense must stop Mayfield. Ultimately, they must rattle him. The Bears also must stop White. Therefore, the Bears must utilize Tremaine Edmunds properly. Edmunds notched eight combined tackles in the loss to the Packers. Furthermore, they must deal with Evans and Godwin. The Bears will have work to do against two difficult receivers.

The Bears will cover the spread if Fields can perform well through the air and on the ground. Also, he must avoid making mistakes. The defense must play well against a tough Tampa Bay offense.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Mayfield played inconsistently last week. However, he did just enough to lead the Bucs to a game-winning drive. Mayfield will play a suspect Bears' defense that allowed Jordan Love to pass all over them. Also, he must avoid critical mistakes.

There were plenty of questions about how Godwin and Evans would perform with Mayfield as their quarterback. Yet, both performed well in the opener and did enough to overcome the Vikings in a hostile environment. They both excelled in their last matchup with the Bears. Significantly, Godwin caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. Evans caught six passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense must continue to play well. Exceptionally, they held the Vikings to 17 points last weekend. Their defense did enough to prevent Justin Jefferson from destroying them. Then, they also prevented Alexander Mattison from gaining much through the ground game. The defense hopes to contain Fields and prevent him from hurting them through the ground. Thus, the strategy is to force Fields to pass from the pocket.

The Buccaneers will cover the spread if Mayfield can avoid mistakes and get the ball to Evans and Godwin. Likewise, the defense must contain Fields.

Final Bears-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

The Bears are capable of beating the Bucs. However, Fields must rise to the occasion. The book is still out on whether that will happen. Therefore, expect the Buccaneers to do just enough to cover the spread.

Final Bears-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-120)