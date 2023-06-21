Bebe Rexha was attacked with a phone at her last concert in New York City. Someone from the crowd chucked a phone at her face, in hope of grabbing a picture of her, but instead her face caught the phone. Now that she's doing better, she went to her next concert in Philadelphia where she promptly got emotional, per TMZ.

At The Fillmore in Philly Tuesday night, Rexha was still wrapped in bandages from the incident. As the show came to a close, the singer announced, “No phones in the face, thank God.”

Then, as she started to perform her hit In the Name of Love, she paused and got emotional in front of the crowd. It was probably a relief to have made it through the night attack free.

The Bebe Rexha phone attack occurred over the weekend in Manhattan. Rexha was on her tour called the Best F'n Night of My Life. There, someone in the crowd threw their phone, hitting her directly in the face. She then crumpled to her knees and slumped over in pain. Immediately, she was given assistance and escorted off the stage. The audience chanted her name in support.

It took three stitches to close the wound. As for her attacker, Nicolas Malvagna was arrested for an assault charge. The assault charge was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon. According to his lawyer, he threw the phone in hopes she would take a photo with it.

Rexha has since showed that she's okay though. In a video, she showed off her bruised face and sang: “I'm good yeah I'm feeling alright.” The caption read “I’m okay you guys.”