Here's how to befriend Andre Laure- Bebe, the Fashion Club member!

Here is the Temperance Social Link Guide for Bebe (Andre Laurent Jean Geraux) in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Bebe, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Temperance in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Bebe Temperance Social Link Guide

Bebe is located in front of the Home Economics room on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, if there is an exam the following week, players will not be able to improve their Social Link with Bebe.

There are a total of two things that players must do before they can start the Temperance Social Link. The first is by getting the Hierophant Social Link to Rank 3. This will allow the player to meet Bebe for the first time. The second thing the player has to do is to get Rank 2 Academics. This allows them to translate the note outside of the Home Economics room, which in turn allows them to start the Social Link.

However, if the player fails to start the Social Link by the third Full Moon, they will no longer have access to the Temperance Social Link.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Temperance Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Money Pouch from Bebe when the Temperance Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Yurlungur.

Bebe Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Bebe in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Temperance Arcana when you spend time with Bebe.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

The foreign exchange student I met at the bookstore is busy sewing. I should say hi. Better leave him alone.

What a pleasant surprise! I am so happy to see you! What are you doing? You know my name?

If I may be so bold, would you sign up for my club? Sure, I'll join. No thanks.

I was wondering, what is the best way to say bye to a friend? As in, what is the most culturally accepted? Just a simple “See you later.” A cool and chummy “Peace out.” A stately “Until we meet again.” A theatrical, intense “I'll be back.”



Rank 2

It will be my first time going. Will you maybe, how do you say, show me the ropes? Sure. Let’s go. You like sweets? There’s nothing to show.

I love the culture of Nihon! Japan is sugoi-amazing! I totally agree. What about your country? It's not that great.



Rank 3

You have gotten much better at this, <protagonist name>-dono! Subarashii-wonderful! I can do better. Thanks.

I would like to make something Japanese, but what? What do you like? Why not western clothes? How about a kimono?



Rank 4

…… How come you're not working? Should we stop for today? Are you all right?

She was taken by the angels! What happened? Calm down. That's terrible…



Rank 5

Could we go somewhere to eat after this? Sure. Why?

I might never come back to Japan again! You have to accept it. Just stay in Japan!



Rank 6

Will you go to Azuki Arai with moi? Let's do it. Just one minute.

I want to stay here in Japan even if I have to eat dirt! I have your back! What will you do?



Rank 7

I will show him a kimono! When he sees it, he will understand the beauty of Nihon! Will that be enough? That's a great idea.



Rank 8

When my uncle sees this, I know he'll agree with me about how great Nihon is! When will it be done? He'll definitely agree! Hey, concentrate!



Rank 9

And thanks to all your help, the kimono is almost finished! I feel so blessed! Congrats! Aren't you homesick? Request a reward.



Rank 10

At last, it is fine! How does it look? Great work!

They are the times I spend with you, my tomodachi. I'll be waiting for you. Good luck out there .



That's all for our guide for Bebe's Temperance Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.