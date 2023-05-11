The star-studded cast of Tim Burton’s upcoming Beetlejuice sequel continues to grow, as Monica Bellucci is the latest to join the cast consisting of Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Bellucci is currently in talks for the Beetlejuice sequel. Should it become finalized, she would play Beetlejuice’s wife. THR’s story also mentions that Catherine O’Hara will also be returning to the Beetlejuice world, reprising her role from the first film of Della Deetz.

Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel has been making waves as of late, much in due part to its all-star cast. Jenna Ortega has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few years due to roles in Scream, X, and another Tim Burton project, Wednesday, for Netflix last year. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice isn’t his only reprise of one of his legacy characters, as he’s set to star in The Flash opposite Ezra Miller as Bruce Wayne/Batman from Burton’s 1989 and 1992 Batman films. Winona Ryder has been a fixture in Stranger Things since 2016 and will appear in Haunted Mansion for Disney this summer.

Monica Bellucci had an interesting 2022 — she began her year by starring in Memory which was directed by Martin Campbell and starring Liam Neeson. In 2023, she starred opposite Toni Collette in Mafia Mamma — a film from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke about a woman who’s thrown into the role of the head of the table of a crime family after her grandfather’s passing.

Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.