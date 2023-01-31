Bella Ramsey is an English actress who has been in the news lately due to the release of The Last of Us. She has been in the spotlight for a while now, due to some breakout roles, including in the HBO hit TV show Game of Thrones, but also for her three-year span on The Worst Witch, which came in 2017. Overall, for such a young actress, Bella Ramsey has definitely started off in a great way and with her latest show garnering some serious hype online, there is no other way than up for her. Other than her fame, one more thing that has dramatically risen is her financial status. Let’s take a look at Bella Ramsey’s net worth in 2023.

Bella Ramsey’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Bella Ramsey’s net worth, according to sources such as All Famous Birthday, is estimated to be around $5 million. That is a substantial figure, especially considering that she only has had a few major roles, with one of them being a sporadic supporting role. However, it is clear that her acting prowess, even at such a young age, warrants a huge paycheck since this is a huge amount for someone who has been in show business for effectively a few years. To really understand how she got to this point in her life and in her career, let’s look at the early life of Bella Ramsey.

Isabella May Ramsey was born in Nottingham, UK, on the 30th of September, 2003. That would make her 19 at this time, with her 20th birthday coming up in September of 2023. Her father is Alex Ramsey, a successful businessman who could provide the young Bella with some privileges. For instance, her high school education was entirely online, through the InterHigh School.

Due to the amount of time she clearly had for other things in her life, Bella Ramsey started to pursue acting. It started when she was 4 years old, but gained traction over time. To get all the education possible, she went to Stagecoach Theatre Arts, the biggest UK theatre arts school. Despite starting there in 2007, for her first major role, she had to wait until 2016.

Bella Ramsey was cast as Lyanna Mormont, head of House Mormont, in the sixth season of Game of Thrones. She was just 13 at the time and Ramsey had to play a very confident and strict leader. She completely owned that role and despite her character having a relatively small role in the season, it became a huge fan favorite. Therefore, Ramsey made further appearances as Lyanna in the seventh and eighth seasons. When speaking to The Cut about the role, Ramsey had this to say:

“I think playing confident characters also helps with your own confidence. Say you’re in a situation where you’re feeling anxious or nervous — you can become a character and work through it that way.”

After her breakout role in the HBO series, Bella Ramsey was cast as the lead character in The Worst Witch. After three successful seasons, Ramsey, unfortunately, left the series, citing mental health issues. She has been open about her struggles in an interview with Elle Magazine. She spoke about the issues previously as well, mentioning her eating disorder, but Ramsey specifically mentioned the story around her leaving the series. She had this to say:

“I know it’s sort of been publicised a lot that I left for mental health reasons.I would say the more accurate description is that I had resolved a lot of my mental health problems by that point. And then the idea was that, ‘I’m not going to do this fourth season because it’s not worth it, because I’m in a better place now. This is not something that I want to continue to string out and have the recurring issues that stem from that first season. I don’t need or want to do this anymore.’”

As Ramsey said in the interview, her struggles were resolved by the time she left the series. That means she was available upon casting for the new show she is in, the TV show adaptation of the video game The Last of Us. She was cast as the female lead, next to Pedro Pascal, another Game of Thrones alum, though they did not cross paths on that show. Both Pascal and Ramsey have been praised for their performances, and it seems like this will be the newest hit TV show she stars in given a Season 2 is already in the works.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bella Ramsey’s net worth?