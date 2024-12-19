ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bellarmine-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Bellarmine-Wyoming.

This is an intriguing college hoops game in the Western United States on Thursday night. It's not a sexy game, but it's a game which will take the temperature of two teams trying to find some consistency and a positive identity just before conference play really gets going after Christmas Day and into 2025.

Bellarmine is 3-8. The Knights have lost three of their last four games, their most recent loss being to a Ball State team which isn't expected to be a major player in the MAC. The Knights just haven't been able to find a winning formula against Division I teams. Their two most recent wins are against non-D I opponents. In each of Bellarmine's last three losses, the team has given up at least 86 points, so any possible solution for this ballclub begins at the defensive end of the floor. Bellarmine simply has to find ways of playing games in the 60s and 70s, at least from a defensive standpoint. If the Knights can't make real improvements on that side of the ball, it is very hard to see how they will gain the level of traction needed to make significant forward strides in the remainder of their season. They have to be able to develop and evolve. Coaching effort is a real skill. Bellarmine's effort just hasn't been good enough. Guys have to make that extra commitment on every defensive possession. Then the Knights can reduce their points allowed per game by five or six, and that could begin to matter over the course of a long season which still has roughly 20 games remaining. There is time to fix this problem, but the changes need to occur now.

Wyoming started 5-1 under new coach Sundance Wicks, who replaced Jeff Linder. However, the Cowboys have been hogtied in their last four games, all losses. It is worth noting that most of those losses have come against good teams. Utah State and BYU in particular are good. Wyoming was unlikely to win those games from the start, and against Utah State, the Cowboys lost by only three on the road, a good showing. The recent losses which will be a lot more annoying to Wyoming fans are the setbacks against South Dakota and Loyola Marymount, two not-terrible teams but certainly a lot more beatable than BYU and Utah State. Wyoming has lost a ton of close games. The Cowboys simply need to be able to pull a few of those out of the fire if they want to have the season they are capable of producing.

Here are the Bellarmine-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bellarmine-Wyoming Odds

Bellarmine: +15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +890

Wyoming: -15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bellarmine vs Wyoming

Time: 8:30 p.m ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Bellarmine Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge for a Wyoming team which has lost four consecutive games and has a habit of playing close games in recent weeks. Bellarmine just needs a moderately good performance, nothing spectacular, to stay close and cover.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming has played good teams on even terms. Bellarmine is a bad team. This is a get-right game for Wyoming in which it can flex its muscles and win by 20.

Final Bellarmine-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but we aren't going to trust a team on a four-game losing streak. Pass.

Final Bellarmine-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming -15.5