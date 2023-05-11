Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs. Edwards moves on with a middleweight matchup between the former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima and Costello van Steenis. Lima is hoping a move to 185 lbs can help him right this ship as he takes on the surging Costello van Steenis. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Lima-Steenis prediction and pick.

Douglas Lima (32-11) has had a massive fall from grace ever since trying for the double champ status when he went up in weight to challenge Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title. Since that title loss, he has gone 0-3 and lost his welterweight championship. He will be looking to right this ship on Friday against Costello van Steenis.

Costello van Steenis (14-2) has been a rising prospect in Bellator’s middleweight division and even has a win over half of Bellator 296’s main event Fabian Edwards. He looks to get the biggest win of his career on Friday night as he takes on Douglas Lima.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 296 Odds: Douglas Lima-Costello van Steenis Odds

Douglas Lima: +130

Costello van Steenis: -160

Over 2.5 rounds: -178

Under 2.5 rounds: +146

How to Watch Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

TV: Showtime

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Douglas Lima Will Win

Douglas Lima went from brutally knocking out Michael Page and dominating Roy MacDonald to win the welterweight championship to losing four in a row. When Lima is at his best he has the ability to beat his opponent anywhere the fight takes place.

Lima also has a massive edge in experience against high-level opposition than his opponent. If Lima can make van Steenis fight his fight then it certainly should be his fight to lose.

Why Costello van Steenis Will Win

Costello van Steenis had a ton of momentum riding into his first big fight with Bellator against John Salter but his grapple was deemed too much. He has since gone 2-0 in the next 3 years as he now takes on the second biggest step up in competition when he takes on Douglas Lima.

Douglas van Steenis has shown some great skills from his power on his feet to his submission game when he takes the fight to the mat. He is a very well-rounded fighter that can give Lima fits especially since he should be the larger man in this matchup.

Final Douglas Lima-Costello van Steenis Prediction & Pick

This fight is predicated on what Douglas Lima will show up to this fight. If even has a glimpse of his old self it should be a rather difficult night for Costello van Steenis. Given the massive edge in experience and just skills in general it is hard for me to pick against Douglas Lima as an underdog against the lowest-ranked opposition he’s faced in quite some time.

Final Douglas Lima-Costello van Steenis Prediction & Pick: Douglas Lima (+110)