Bellator 299 Eblen vs. Edwards continues with the main event fight in the middleweight division between Bellator's Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen putting his title on the line against top-ranked middleweight contender Fabian Edwards. Eblen has now brought his unbeaten streak to 13 wins after defending his middleweight title meanwhile, Edwards has won three in a row as he comes into the first title fight of his career. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Eblen-Edwards prediction and pick.

Johnny Eblen (13-0) came into his Bellator career at 4-0 and quickly rose up the ranks and got his first taste at gold just seven fights later when he absolutely dominated Gegard Mousasi. He will now be looking to defend his title a second time when he takes on top ranked middleweight contender Fabian Edwards in the main event of Bellator 299 in Dublin, Ireland.

Fabian Edwards (12-2) is the younger brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. They both had similar rises to their title shots as they fought through adversity earlier in their career and then no one gave them a chance against a very good wrestler with powerful hands. Let's see if lightning strikes twice in this scenario when Edwards takes on Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen at Bellator 299.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 299 Odds: Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Odds

Johnny Eblen: -550

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fabian Edwards: +390

How to Watch Bellator 299 Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Johnny Eblen Will Win

This weekend, Johnny Eblen will defend his Bellator middleweight title against Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299 in Dublin. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Eblen has the edge in this bout.

Eblen is currently on a 13-fight win streak, with six of those victories coming by way of finish. Eblen is known for his aggressive and overwhelming style, which he believes will be too much for Edwards to handle. He has the ability to shut down his opponent's best weapons making it hard for them to get anything going. He has the power to knockout Edwards on the feet and has the wrestling to stifle any offense Edwards might throw his way. If Eblen can impose his will on Edwards and control the pace of the fight, he has a good chance of securing a victory and retaining his middleweight title.

Why Fabian Edwards Will Win

Fabian Edwards and Johnny Eblen are two of the top middleweights in Bellator MMA. They are both well-rounded fighters with strong striking and grappling games. This weekend at Bellator 299, they will face off in a main event that has the potential to be a fight of the night.

Edwards is a very skilled striker. He has a diverse striking arsenal and is able to land strikes from all angles. Eblen is also a good striker, but he is not as good as Edwards. Edwards' striking will give him a significant advantage in this fight. He will be able to outstrike Eblen and land the more damaging strikes. He will also be able to use his striking to keep Eblen from shooting for takedowns. Edwards' takedown defense has looked on point in recent fights and if he is able to keep this fight upright and his preferred range he could score the massive upset.

Final Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great main event fight for the fans in Dublin, Ireland. These two middleweight fighters always come ready to put on a show. Johnny Eblen is the new Bellator star that has emerged over the years to capture the middleweight title against Gegard Mousasi who was one of the longest reigning champions in Bellator history. He has already gone in there and defended his title and will look to do it one more time when he takes on Fabian Edwards.

I am getting this eery feeling that this fight will reminisce of his brother's fight with Kamaru Usman. Edwards has made a ton of improvements over the years after facing struggles in the early part of his Bellator career to finally find his footing in his run to the title. His striking is some of the best in the entire middleweight division and if he can keep this fight on the feet don't be surprised if you see Edwards get the knockout. Ultimately, Eblen will be looking to push the pace and put it on Edwards early but as the fight progresses Edwards catches him as he comes in and knocks out Eblen to become the next Bellator Middleweight Champion.

Final Johnny Eblen-Fabian Edwards Prediction & Pick: Fabian Edwards (+390)