Bellator MMA is back in action this Friday March 31st in Temecula, California with a heavyweight matchup between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James headlining the event at Bellator 293. There is a ton of great fights on this card and it is one that you will not want to miss. We will be taking a look at a heavyweight matchup between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James for our Bellator odds series for our prediction and pick.

Marcelo Golm (10-3) used to be an undefeated UFC heavyweight contender until he ran into some pretty sizable steps up in competition that had him lose three in a row. Ever since his departure from the UFC has since gone 4-0 with all four wins coming inside the distance. He will be looking to make it five in a row when he takes on Daniel James.

Daniel James (14-6-1) has been on the MMA scene for quite some time now as he has been a pro since 2013. He is now 41 years old and is headlining a Bellator MMA fight card after a devastating TKO win against Tyrell Fortune. Like Golm, James is also on a four fight winning streak and will be looking to make it five in a row on Friday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Bellator 293 Odds: Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Marcelo Golm: -144

Daniel James: +118

How To Watch Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

TV: Showtime

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Marcelo Golm Could Win

Marcelo Golm has looked like how we thought he would look in the UFC during his four fight winning streak. He has got good movement on the feet to go with some big power but it is his underrated grappling that was showcased in his last bout against a very dangerous Davion Franklin.

He can certainly get the biggest win of his Bellator career against Daniel James in this main event spot as long as he is able to avoid the big looping power shots on the feet. Being as he is the much younger, agile and faster man in this matchup could help mightily to make five in a row.

Why Daniel James Could Win

Daniel James made a big splash in his Bellator debut with a TKO win over Tyrell Fortune. He was able to defend the takedowns against a credentialed wrestler and absolutely punish him with big shots on the feet. He has the power to knockout anyone in the Bellator heavyweight division and that will have to come in handy against the younger Marcelo Golm. As long as he has able to defend the takedowns and not gas out in the process he can certainly win his fifth fight in a row and put his name on the map in Bellator’s heavyweight division.

Final Marcelo Golm-Daniel James Prediction & Pick

It is hard for me to take Daniel James at 41 years old against the much younger and fresher fighter in Marcelo Golm at age 30. Golm should utilize his kicks, speed and his underrated grappling to wear down the older James and eventually put him away late much like he did to Franklin.

Final Marcelo Golm-Daniel James Prediction & Pick: Marcelo Golm (-144)