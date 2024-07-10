Ben is an A-Rank Fire character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). A member of the Belobog Heavy Industries, this bear will be a shield for your team. In this guide, we will talk about Ben's kit, his skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Ben Kit In ZZZ

Ben is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of him during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Ben Background

Ben is an A-Rank Fire Defense character. Defense characters specialize in protecting their allies via special blocking mechanics, shields, and more. At the moment, Ben is the only Defense character in ZZZ.

Ben Ascension Materials

Ben will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Defense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Defense Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Ben Skill Materials

Each of Ben's Skills requires the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Burn Chip x10

Advanced Burn Chip x30

Specialized Burn Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Destructive Advance x60

Living Drive x9

Dennies x405,000

Ben Skills

Basic Attack – Debt Reconciliation: Unleashes up to 3 strikes, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge – Missing Invoice: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Incoming Expense: Strikes enemies in front of him, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Accounts Settled: Strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Fiscal Fist: Press Special Attack to activate. Ben lifts his weapon, blocking the enemy's attack before unleashing a forward strike, dealing Physical DMG. Successfully blocking an attack enhances the power of this skill and triggers Block Counter, dealing massive Physical DMG.

Hold Special Attack to remain in the Blocking stance. While in the Blocking stance, Ben gains a Shield that weakens over time. After leaving the blocking stance, the Shield is removed and recovers over time.

The Shield cannot exceed 16% of Ben's Max HP. Ben is invulnerable while Blocking. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while launching strikes.

EX Special Attack – Cashflow Counter: With enough energy, press Special Attack to activate. Ben lifts his weapon, blocking the enemy's attacks before unleashing a forward strike, dealing Fire DMG. Successfully blocking an attack enhances the power of this skill and triggers Block Counter, dealing massive Fire DMG.

Hold Special Attack to remain in the Blocking stance. While in the Blocking stance, Ben gains a Shield that weakens over time. After leaving the blocking stance, the Shield is removed and recovers over time.

The Shield cannot exceed 16% of Ben's Max HP. When this skill is activated, the Shield is restored to its maximum value. After activating the skill, press Special Attack again to follow up with a powerful forward strike, dealing massive Fire DMG.

Ben is invulnerable while Blocking. Ben is invulnerable while launching strikes.

Chain Attack – Signed and Sealed: Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in front of him in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Complete Payback: Unleashes a powerful strike at enemies in front in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG.

When activating the skill, additionally recover 3 Assist Points. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Guardian: Ben's ATK increases with his DEF. He gains a part of his DEF as ATK. When Ben launches a follow-up attack during his EX Special Attack, all squad members gain a Shield based on his DEF, lasting for 30s.

Additional Ability – Contractual Agreement: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: While the Shield from Ben's Core Passive: Guardian is in effect, CRIT Rate is increased by 16%.

Quick Assist – Joint Account: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Defensive Assist – Risk Allocation: Parries the enemy's attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Don't Break Contract: Charge and strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ben Talents

Reacting Force: When successfully Blocking an enemy with Ben's Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the DMG dealt by the blocked enemy is reduced by 30% for 15s.

Offense Through Defense: When successfully triggering a Block Counter during Ben's Special Attack or EX Special Attack, inflict an additional 300% of Ben's DEF as DMG.

Careful Accounting: All skill levels +2

Agile Adaptation: When successfully blocking enemy DMG with Ben’s invulnerable effect during his Special Attack or EX Special Attack, the following counter deals 30% more DMG.

Meticulous Detail: All skill levels +2

Wild Spirit: After launching an attack or follow-up attack during Ben's EX Special Attack, Daze inflicted by Basic Attacks, Dash Attack, and Dodge Counter is increased by 20%, lasting 12s.

That's all for Ben's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

