Preparations are underway for the Cincinnati Bengals as they gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft. They are hoping to reinforce their squad with top-tier talent to elevate their performance in the forthcoming season. Amidst the mounting anticipation and swirling conjecture surrounding potential selections, attention zeroes in on three standout individuals. These are rookies who possess the potential to significantly influence the Bengals' trajectory in the seasons ahead.
Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 campaign marked the Cincinnati Bengals' fifth season under the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor. Unfortunately, the Bengals failed to build upon their 12–4 record from 2022 following a 34–20 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Subsequently, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 led to the Bengals being eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2020.
Struggling with a 5–4 start, the Bengals encountered a significant setback in Week 11 when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury. Despite this setback, backup quarterback Jake Browning exceeded expectations. He guided the team to an 8–6 record and kept playoff hopes alive. However, consecutive losses to the Steelers and Chiefs dashed those aspirations. Now, the Bengals are aiming to bounce back with a vengeance in 2024.
Draft Context
Amidst a flurry of activity in free agency, the Bengals have made notable acquisitions. One significant addition is Geno Stone, a veteran safety who bolsters the Bengals' youthful secondary. Stone is coming off a stellar season with seven interceptions and nine passes defended. As a bonus, Cincy acquired him from division rival Ravens.
The signing of Zack Moss and the subsequent trade of Joe Mixon addresses the running back position effectively. Sure, Mixon demonstrated efficiency. However, Moss brings added explosiveness. He ranked fifth in rushing yards over expected per carry in his previous season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Furthermore, the addition of Mike Gesicki adds a potent receiving threat at tight end. That's a position the Bengals struggled with in the previous season. Gesicki's arrival can fill a crucial void in the Bengals' offensive arsenal.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Cincinnati Bengals at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
The Bengals have steered clear of drafting tight ends since 2019, and a first-round tight end selection hasn't occurred since 2013. However, Brock Bowers possesses the caliber of talent that could prompt the Bengals to break both of these trends. Yes, that's even with Gesicki already on their depth chart.
At just 21 years old, Bowers brings an impressive skill set. He excels in gaining yards after the catch and displays remarkable resilience against contact. With precise route running and exceptional speed pre and post breaks, Bowers resembles a significant threat akin to a big slot receiver. He could end up being reminiscent of Travis Kelce. Yes, he may not dominate in jump ball situations like Rob Gronkowski. Still, Bowers capitalizes on any defensive lapses with his agility and speed.
Physically, Bowers measures in at 6'3, 243 pounds. He boasts the size and strength necessary to thrive as a tight end in the NFL. However, his versatility extends beyond traditional in-line duties. His athleticism aligns well with the explosiveness needed in the Joe Burrow-led offense. He and Gesicki should add a dimension sorely needed to stress defenses both vertically and horizontally.
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Newton emerges as a compelling choice for the Bengals. This is particularly true given their requirement for fresh talent along the interior of the defensive line. With DJ Reader's future uncertain, Newton presents an opportunity to inject vigor into the Bengals' defensive front. Despite being slightly undersized, Newton's explosiveness has been evident throughout his collegiate career. He has disruptive tendencies reminiscent of elite interior defenders like Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins. The Bengals could potentially mold Newton into a similar impact player. They could leverage his athleticism and disruptive prowess to fortify their defensive unit.
JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The departure of former first-round pick Jonah Williams underscores the Bengals' pressing need for reinforcement at the offensive tackle position. This is where JC Latham enters the picture. With his imposing stature, Latham aligns well with this requirement. While recent signee Trent Brown adds veteran presence, his injury history suggests Latham could swiftly contribute as a rookie. With his size and strength, Latham offers promise as a formidable presence on the Bengals' offensive line. He should potentially fill the void left by Williams and provide stability for Burrow's protection.
Looking Ahead
In contemplating the Bengals' potential first-round selections for the 2024 NFL Draft, the franchise stands at a pivotal juncture. They have a roster teeming with promise and areas ripe for reinforcement. Each prospect represents an opportunity to catalyze Cincinnati's ascent to greater heights in the league. The Bengals face decisions laden with implications for their future competitiveness. That's whether bolstering offensive firepower with the likes of Brock Bowers, fortifying the defensive trenches with Jer’Zhan Newton, or shoring up protection for Joe Burrow with JC Latham. As the draft approaches, the anticipation mounts, and the Bengals' faithful eagerly await the unveiling of their chosen path back toward the postseason.