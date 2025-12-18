The Chicago Bears’ season will be defined in part by their game this week against the Packers. And they have some injury concerns. However, Tremaine Edmunds took a big step toward returning for the Week 16 clash, according to a post on X by Brad Biggs.

“#Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) was FULL in practice today. Only thing between him and playing Saturday is a move to slide him back onto 53-man roster. Have to think there is a good chance that happens.”

It could be a much-needed boost for a Bears defense that will need to step up big time against the Packers.

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds on track to play

Edmunds was placed on injured reserve last month with a groin injury. He has been out for four games after being hurt in the win against the Vikings. The Bears went 3-1 with Edmunds out of the lineup.

An eight-year veteran, Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. This year in 10 games, he totaled 89 tackles, three for loss, and a sack. He also racked up nine passes defended and four interceptions.

Clearly, he’s an important piece to the Bears’ defensive puzzle.

The Bears' defense ranks in the lower third of the NFL, but it has been good enough to keep the team competitive. Head coach Ben Johnson credited defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for making things work, according to bearswire.com.

“I think it's a big credit to our personnel staff,” Johnson said. “It's difficult your first year to try to align everybody and be on the same page of what we're looking for. And, that was the attempt that we made there in the winter and springtime, was spending time together outlining what we're looking for from our corners to our safeties to our linemen, both sides of the ball and special teams included in that.

“And so, their credit, they went out, and they found some guys. It helped that all three of the players that you just mentioned have some familiarity with the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “(Nahshon Wright) had been with Al Harris. C.J. (Gardner-Johnson) had been with both DA and myself for some time. And then D-Jack (D'Marcus Jackson) was with DA over the last few years. And so that helps because you have coaches that know the personnel intimately from the get-go.”