In the tumultuous world of NFL free agency, the Houston Texans have made a pretty bold move that will hugely affect their offense. The signing of veteran running back Joe Mixon to a lucrative 3-year, $27 million contract extension has fans buzzing with excitement and analysts debating the wisdom of this significant investment. Let's delve into the details of this high-stakes deal and evaluate why it may just be the game-changer the Texans need.
Houston Texans' 2023 Season Recap
The Texans experienced a remarkable resurgence during the 2023 NFL season. Transitioning from a mere three-win performance the previous year, they surged to claim 10 victories. In the process, they also clinched a division title and marked their first playoff appearance since 2019. A convincing triumph in the Wild Card Round over the Cleveland Browns also solidified Houston's status as a formidable contender within the AFC.
This remarkable turnaround underscored the adept leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans and the stellar debut season of quarterback CJ Stroud. With their promising trajectory, the Texans appear poised to vie for AFC South supremacy in the foreseeable future. For sure, they harbor aspirations of ascending to championship contention as early as the upcoming season. Yes, Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have laid a sturdy foundation. Still, the ongoing task of replenishing and enhancing the roster remains imperative.
Mixon to Houston
Reports indicate that the Texans have reached a consensus with running back Joe Mixon on a lucrative three-year, $27 million contract extension. That's inclusive of $13 million in guaranteed compensation. This agreement follows Mixon's trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, where he amassed notable franchise records over seven seasons. He ranked third in rushing yards, sixth in total touchdowns, and second in carries.
During the previous season, Mixon distinguished himself as the NFL's third-most prolific rusher. He tallied 1,034 yards on 257 attempts. Despite being primed to enter a competitive free agent market, the 27-year-old opted to join the Texans. It isn't shocking, as Houston showcased playoff potential in 2023 under the guidance of Ryans and the burgeoning talent of Stroud.
Here we will look at and grade Joe Mixon's 3-year, $27 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Grade: B
Cheap Difference-Maker
In a shrewd move, the Texans capitalized on the opportunity to secure Joe Mixon, a potential game-changer. Even more impressively, they did this at a remarkably affordable cost. Despite the Bengals' intention to release Mixon, the Texans seized the chance to acquire him for a minimal draft pick. Subsequently, they extended his contract at a modest rate relative to his skill set. His new deal is an astute maneuver for the Texans that could yield significant dividends for the team.
Recall that Mixon's swift transition to Houston occurred following the Bengals' acquisition of Zack Moss. This rendered the 27-year-old dispensable and facilitated his trade to the Texans in exchange for a seventh-round draft selection.
Houston's decision to extend Mixon's contract reflects their confidence in his long-term contribution to the team. The agreement, averaging $9 million annually, not only secures Mixon's services but also potentially mitigates his impact on the Texans' 2024 salary cap. That's an aspect that likely factored into the team's strategic planning amidst their active participation in free agency.
A Big Commitment
On the flip side, the Texans' commitment to Mixon beyond the 2024 season raises eyebrows. Sure, Mixon's pedigree as a Pro Bowler is undeniable. However, his recent performance with the Bengals in 2023 fell short of stellar expectations. Despite surpassing 1,000 rushing yards, his productivity stemmed more from volume than efficiency. He has also had a yards-per-carry average of 4.1 or lower for the majority of his career. Moreover, Mixon's extensive workload, totaling over 1,800 career touches, and his advancing age suggest a potential decline in performance. All these point to a risk that could jeopardize the value of Houston's investment in the long term.
In all, this decision appears somewhat perplexing, given the Bengals' readiness to move on from Mixon primarily due to his underwhelming 2023 campaign. Yes, the Texans' proactive approach to securing talent is commendable. Still, committing to Mixon beyond 2024 could prove unnecessary and potentially detrimental. This is especially true considering the historical trajectory of running backs as they age. Consequently, this move may pose future challenges for Houston, potentially undermining its roster management and future financial flexibility.
Looking Ahead
The Houston Texans' acquisition and contract extension of Joe Mixon represents a calculated gamble aimed at bolstering the team's offensive prowess. Yes, the move to secure Mixon at a bargain rate and extend his contract demonstrates the Texans' ambition and belief in his potential impact. On the other side, it also carries inherent risks, particularly concerning his long-term durability and performance. Only time will tell whether this decision proves to be a masterstroke or a misstep for the Texans. Nonetheless, with Mixon now a part of the Texans' roster, all eyes will be on Houston as they embark on their quest for a deeper playoff run in 2024.