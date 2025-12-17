The Cincinnati Bengals were recently officially eliminated from playoff contention with a blowout home loss at the hands of the AFC North divisional rival Baltimore Ravens. This will be the third straight year that the Bengals will be on the outside looking in once the postseason rolls around, on the heels of their two straight deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022.

With this being the case, some are wondering if head coach Zac Taylor might be on the hot seat.

However, recently, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic detailed how a secret contract extension signed by Taylor a few years ago might complicate that.

“There are a few key points surrounding Taylor’s status. For one, his contract will be a factor. Contrary to prior reports, Taylor actually has two years remaining on his contract after this season, not one,” reported Dehner Jr. “He signed a five-year extension following the Super Bowl season. Then, after reaching the AFC Championship Game in the 2022 season, he signed another five-year extension through the 2027 campaign.”

Dehner Jr. also noted that “Making and keeping (Joe) Burrow happy will always be a considerable driver of organizational direction — now more than ever. He’s always displayed support for Taylor, who’s never been shy about admitting all things run through Burrow offensively.”

Indeed, there are several factors that the Bengals would need to weigh before making a decision as drastic as firing their coach, especially when it would appear to be against the wishes of their franchise quarterback.

Of course, there have also been questions about Burrow's viability in that role moving forward considering his growing injury history, but for now, it seems like no change is on the horizon in that regard.

In any case, the Bengals will next take the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.