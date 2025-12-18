The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for some Saturday football before Christmas. Philadelphia will face off against Washington in Week 16 and will be looking to get into a rhythm before the playoffs. Unfortunately, Philly will be without two important players for this weekend's island game.

The Eagles will be without both Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter for Saturday's game against the Commanders, per the team's official injury report.

Carter is dealing with an injury to both shoulders, while Johnson has a foot injury. Neither player practiced on Thursday.

Philadelphia has not gotten as much out of Carter in 2025 as they have in past seasons. Carter has only played in 10 games so far and only has 20 total tackles and two sacks.

Meanwhile, backup Fred Johnson will likely fill in for Lane Johnson at right tackle.

In other Eagles injury news, Cameron Latu (stinger) and Cameron Williams (shoulder) are both questionable for Week 16.

A handful of other players were full participants at Thursday's practice and should play on Saturday. They include Saquon Barkley (stinger), Zack Baun (hand), Tank Bigsby (illness), Landon Dickerson (calf/rest), Jaelan Phillips (knee), and Fred Johnson (ankle).

Eagles playing more for pride than playoff seeding in Week 16

The Eagles have the NFC East division title pretty much locked up, especially after the Cowboys lost to the Lions a few weeks ago.

As a result, Philadelphia will be playing more for pride against Washington than for actual playoff seeding.

According to The Athletic's playoff simulator, a theoretical loss to the Commanders would only drop the Eagles' playoff chances to 98%. They would still likely win the division and host a home playoff game either way.

They will also be looking to get into a rhythm on offense after struggling on offense throughout much of the regular season.

Even if this game does not have playoff stakes, it should still be an entertaining viewing experience for fans.

Eagles at Commanders kicks off at 5PM ET on Saturday.