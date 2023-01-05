By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin’s father Mario spoke to the Buffalo Bills via a Zoom call on Wednesday to provide a personal update to members of the team about his son, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field this past Monday night and has been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since. Hamlin’s father told the Bills that Damar was “making progress.” The team “needed it”, added Schefter.

The Bills provided an update of their own on the health of Damar Hamlin on Wednesday, saying that there had been “signs of improvement” but that the safety remained in critical condition.

Still, it had to make all of the difference for the Bills to see and hear this positive news from Damar Hamlin’s own father.

Evidently, it made all the difference in the world, as Schefter noted in his reporting.

The Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals, when Hamlin initially suffered the injury, will not be played this week as calls for it to be cancelled continue to mount.

However, Buffalo’s original game against the division-rival New England Patriots appears to still be on.

There’s simply no way the Bills players are close to the right frame of mind to be taking the field, especially as Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life.

But hearing confirmation from his own father that he’s “making progress” can at least bring a smile to their faces and bring relief to their minds during this tough time.

Please continue to keep Damar Hamlin in your thoughts and prayers.