The Cincinnati Bengals teamed up with Up & Adams podcast host Kay Adams to unveil Cincy's uniform plan as well as protest one aspect of the NFL's uniform policy.

The Bengals want to pair their normal all-white uniform with the white alternate helmet they unveiled ahead of the 2022 season. The white helmet with black tiger stripes drew inspiration from the white tigers at the Cincinnati zoo and became an immensely popular look. However, current NFL protocol only allows them to use the helmet with their color rush uniform, which is a similar all-white look.

The Bengals and former “Ruler of the Jungle” Kay Adams teased the reveal of the “primary whites” with a video featuring a riddle. The riddle read, “Through the haze, a change draws near Old hues, new clues, and a few new rules Numbers danced and colors rushed, In threads woven, a twist is hushed A secret change, oh a mystery's delight Shifting stripes, which one is right? Unveil the riddle where this secret hides,” per the Bengals official twitter page.

The look you seek is your primary whites

After the popularity of Cincinnati's new helmet, the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos followed in the Bengals' footsteps and created their own white helmets this year.

The Bengals are currently planning on donning their alternate helmet with the all-white color rush look in week 3 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The week three matchup is not only a special matchup because it's a Super Bowl rematch, but because it will hold the ceremony for the 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor. Retired quarterback Boomer Esiason and wide receiver Chad Johnson will be the latest Bengals inducted to the team's Ring of Honor.