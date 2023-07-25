Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater had an exciting reaction to the Broncos' new helmets. The Broncos unveiled their latest alternative helmet design Tuesday, which they have dubbed the “snowcapped” helmet.

The helmet is the Broncos first all white helmet and features an orange stripe with the Denver “D” and horse. The design took significant inspiration from Colorado's natural landscape in the Colorado Rockies which helped propel the snowy, white design. The new helmet will be worn with the Broncos all orange alternate uniform combination. The unveiling comes after the Broncos have teased the new look for several months now.

Atwater, who spent 10 years with Denver and was part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, could not have been more stoked for the new helmets. Atwater reacted, saying, “ICE COLD!!! I LOVE IT!!!” per his official Twitter page.

ICE COLD!!! I LOVE IT!!! https://t.co/3PPNWUz1qV — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) July 25, 2023

Steve Atwater wasn't the only person loving the new helmet. Several fans and people around the NFL reacted to the Denver's new helmet.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp gave the look a great rating, particularly the throwback to one of the old Denver logo designs, saying, “one of the NFL’s best helmets of all time is the D with the bronco inside, this concept is 5 stars,” per Sharp's official Twitter page.

one of the NFL’s best helmets of all time is the D with the bronco inside, this concept is 5 stars pic.twitter.com/0eg4wxXF5y — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 25, 2023

Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens also gave a thumbs up to the helmet saying, “The Broncos nailed their new helmets. Fresh and classic,” per Stevens' official Twitter page.

The Broncos nailed their new helmets. Fresh and classic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q8bfGsWAOn — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 25, 2023

While the new helmet seems to be a success, only time will tell if the look will help coach Sean Payton orchestrate a turnaround for Russell Wilson and the franchise.