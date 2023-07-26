Tuesday's NFL news was ablaze with headlines announcing the Los Angeles Chargers' jaw-dropping move to lock in their star quarterback, Justin Herbert, with an unprecedented five-year contract extension worth a staggering $262.5 million, with $215 million of that guaranteed. With this deal, Herbert now reigns as the undisputed highest-paid player in the league. He'll now be a Charger until the 2029 season. If you now see Joe Burrow ringing his hands back and forth with glee, you know why.

Burrow has essentially been waiting to see what his AFC counterpart would make in a deal. After watching a continuous string of other young quarterbacks reset the market all offseason, like Jalen Hurts and then Lamar Jackson, Herbert and Burrow were all that's left. Now, it's only the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback remaining to ink a new deal, that should more than likely exceed Herbert's and others.

No doubt, Herbert's precedent will loom large as the Bengals brass embarks in negotiations table with the 26-year-old. But if the widely know cheap spenders in the Chargers finally forked out a massive deal, then the likewise Bengals are likely to do the same, not letting their star quarterback hit free agency in 2025.

Comparing Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow by the numbers, accolades

Comparatively looking at each quarterback, Herbert's resume in the league is nothing to scoff at—14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions in 49 regular-season games is an impressive feat. Yet, it's hard to look over that his team's overall performance has been somewhat underwhelming. In his three seasons with the Chargers, he has gone 7-9, 9-8, and 10-7, missing the playoffs two out of those three years. Not to mention that he and San Diego have continued to blow late game leads and embarrass themselves in meaningful games that have therefore kept them out of the postseason.

That begs the question: Is Herbert's hefty payday justified? And if it is, what does it mean for Burrow, who has been more successful in the same time frame?

Burrow has been nothing short of a revelation for the Bengals, making really what was a once forgotten franchise into continuous contenders in the AFC. Playing in seven less games that Herbert due tearing his ACL mid-way through the 2020 season, Burrow has managed to amass for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

After winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, Burrow took the Bengals from a lackluster 4-11-1 the season prior to 10-7 season, surprising everyone with a Super Bowl appearance, though coming short of the heavy-favorited Los Angeles Rams. Then, last season, almost did it again, finishing 12-4 and coming up short against their AFC rival the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game.

The dichotomy in team success between the Chargers and Bengals speaks volumes about the surrounding factors that influence a quarterback's performance. While Herbert has faced his fair share of challenges, whether bad coaching or other factors, Burrow's uphill battle in a team that didn't have to contend with Patrick Mahomes twice a season could be an arguable point to some of the Bengals success. Nonetheless, the comparison in team success versus individual success if evident, which is really what matters overall.

What kind of deal will Joe Burrow get?

With Herbert's new contract serving as a reference point, one can only imagine what Burrow's forthcoming extension will look like. It's almost a given that the Bengals will have to put their money where their mouth is to retain their prized asset — which, as previously mentioned, hasn't always been the case with them. The benchmark was set by Hurts' $255 million deal with $179 million guaranteed, and Jackson's $260 million deal with $175 million guaranteed. Herbert, however, raised the bar even higher, with $215 million guaranteed.

As the talks unfold, the Bengals must acknowledge the tremendous value Burrow brings to the table, knowing first and foremost that were only a couple plays away from a Super Bowl title two seasons ago, while almost playing for another one last year. Burrow's leadership, skills, and impact on the team's outlook are indisputable. But negotiating a contract extension that not only rewards his talents but also ensures the team's long-term success is a tightrope walk for Cincinnati's management. For better or worse, they now know what the barometer is are now after seeing Herbert's deal and have the unenviable task of balancing the financial commitment while also being capable of putting together a competitive roster for the future.

Do the Bengals do the unthinkable, giving Burrow the likes of $265-270 million, with $220-225 million of that guaranteed? It would only continue the on-going trend of resetting the quarterback market, then making Burrow the highest-paid player in the league. At this point, it seems highly likely.