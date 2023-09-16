Wide receiver AJ Green has signed a one-day contract with the Cincinnati Bengals and will retire as a member of the team, the Bengals announced.

AJ Green officially retires with Bengals

It's been known for a while that Green was planning to retire. In fact, he even made the announcement in early 2023. But this latest move makes everything official and allows Green to retire with the Bengals, the team who he will be most remembered for playing with.

Green enjoyed a fantastic start to his NFL career, making seven consecutive Pro Bowls after debuting in 2011 with Cincinnati. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in six of those seven seasons as well. Green played with the Bengals from 2011 through the 2020 campaign before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and 2022.

Overall, AJ Green had 10,514 yards receiving for his career to go along with 70 touchdown receptions. He was one of the best receivers in the entire NFL during his prime and made a Hall of Fame case for himself. Cincinnati endured their share of ups and downs while Green was on the roster, but he certainly did everything he could to help them win games.

Green's durability was also quite impressive throughout the duration of his career. He played at least 15 games in eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL. Between his stardom and reliability, Green was the perfect player to lead a receiving core.

As for the 2023 Bengals, they will try to rebound against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after a miserable Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns.