Skip Bayless has always been one to garner controversy, but on Monday during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game when Damar Hamlin collapsed, he just went over the line.

For those who missed it, Hamlin suffered a scary head injury after taking a hit in the first quarter. The Bills safety was able to get up initially, only to collapse on the field immediately. Medical personnel quickly tried to treat him, with a CPR reportedly done on the field before he was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital.

As the whole sports world expressed their concerns for Hamlin, though, Bayless had the audacity to still talk about the game. There were assumptions that the Bills-Bengals game would be postponed–which it did–but Bayless really had to ask and wonder why the NFL would do that considering the importance of the match.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant,” Bayless tweeted before the NFL officially postponed the game.

It is true that decision to postpone the Bills-Bengals game would have scheduling implications, but then again, that’s really the least of the NFL’s worries with a player in serious condition. Nothing is more important than a person’s life, and Bayless could have been more sensitive with his remarks.

Naturally a lot of people slammed Skip Bayless for his comments, with former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins calling him a “sick individual.”

“You’re so gross,” journalist Ashley Nicole Moss commented. While 100 Thieves co-woner Jack Dunlop said, “Wow. This is disgusting.”

A lot of other comments expressed their disappointment on Bayless, with some asking him to delete his account now. Several also asked FOX Sports to fire him now, including NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas.

“I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad,” Thomas wrote.

While Skip Bayless is trying to turn the attention to him, though, here’s to hoping that Damar Hamlin is okay and recovers quickly from his concerning injury. Prayers up!