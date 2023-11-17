The Cincinnati Bengals season is at a crossroads after a brutal 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Joe Burrow missed the entire second half with a wrist injury and the Bengals offense sputtered without him, scoring 10 points in the second half.

Burrow wasn’t the only Bengal who was hurt on Thursday. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt left the game with a quad injury but is listed as day-to-day with the ailment, according to Ian Rapoport. That's good news for him and the Bengals as they have 10 days between games.

The second-year corner has four interceptions, 10 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 46 tackles in 2023. He is a defensive leader for Cincinnati and should stick around for a long time.

Taylor-Britt started all 10 games this season for the Bengals, playing more than 90 percent of defensive snaps in seven of them. The 2022 second-round pick missed the first six games of his rookie season before debuting in Week 7 and starting the final nine games of the season.

Taylor-Britt has now started 19 consecutive games for the Bengals, 22 if you count the three playoff games he played with Cincinnati last season.

If he rehabs correctly, Taylor-Britt should be good to go and will probably be able to play next Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Practice may not be a priority but seeing Cam Taylor-Britt out at practice next week would calm the nerves of plenty of Cincinnati fans.

As Bengals fans await the fate of Joe Burrow, they at least get a nice little sigh of relief with a starter on defense.