The Cincinnati Bengals still have a slim chance to make the playoffs in 2024. Cincinnati is 8-8 heading into Week 18 and is still alive in the AFC playoff hunt. If the Bengals can beat the Steelers on Saturday, they will have a chance to make the postseason if everything falls their way on Sunday. That may be easier said than done after the latest injury news.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor gave a couple of injury updates on Thursday. Taylor called Chase Brown and Amarius Mims game-time decisions against the Steelers, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

This is not the news that Bengals fans were hoping to hear. Both Brown and Mims are important pieces of Cincinnati's offense.

The Bengals absolutely need to win against the Steelers on Sunday. It would behoove Cincinnati's coaching staff to come up with some contingency plans in case Brown and/or Mims are unable to suit up.

Bengals fans can expect an exciting game on Saturday. Given the “win or go home” stakes of the game, Cincinnati is likely to empty the playbook in an effort to do whatever it takes to stay alive. They should do this regardless of whether or not Chase or Mims are active.

Cincinnati will have to turn to Khalil Herbert as their starting running back if Brown is unable to go. Meanwhile, Devin Cochran is the likely backup for Amarius Mims.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes Ja'Marr Chase triple crown promise before Week 18

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has a chance to make NFL history in Week 18.

Chase could become the fifth player since 1970 to earn a receiving triple crown. He enters the final week of the regular season leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow made it clear on Wednesday that he intends to do everything in his power to get Chase that honor.

“Make sure he gets it,” Burrow said. “I think a couple of categories are pretty out of reach for everybody else. I think he's got a seven, or eight-catch lead. He works for it, he grinds for it. He's a once-in-a-lifetime-type player and our careers will forever be tied from college into the pro landscape. That's just fun to be a part of.

Chase a good shot at winning the triple crown. He has four more touchdowns than Terry McLaurin and 133 more receiving yards than Justin Jefferson. However, his receptions record could be in danger. Chase has 117 receptions but is only eight ahead of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Burrow will need to prioritize Chase, feeding him multiple receptions to guarantee Chase's triple crown record this weekend.

Bengals vs. Ravens kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday.