The Cincinnati Bengals continue to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they'll need everyone healthy and ready to play to do so. One of the players that seems like a go against the Denver Broncos is Tee Higgins, who has been dealing with injuries all season. Higgins has been getting work in at practice, and there's a good chance he'll play, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins (questionable, ankle/knee) improved every day in practice and there's optimism he can play Sat. vs. Broncos, barring new development, per sources,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the injuries this season, Higgins has been effective when on the field, catching 28 passes for 727 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. The Bengals' offense has found a rhythm in their past few games, and if they can continue to do that to end the season while also getting help from other teams, they can have a chance of making the playoffs.

Bengals keeping playoff hopes alive

At 7-8, the Bengals are still keeping their postseason dreams alive, and they'll need some help to do so. First off, they have to win their final two games, which are against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both games will not be easy, as the Broncos are trying to get into the playoffs as well, while the Steelers may be playing for seeding purposes in the final week.

As far as getting help from other teams, the Bengals have to hope that if they beat the Broncos in Week 17, then the Kansas City Chiefs will also beat them in Week 18. The Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which means they don't have anything much to play for in the remainder of the regular season. They could rest their starters in Week 18, and the Broncos could get an easy win just like that.