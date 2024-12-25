On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs won their 15th game of the year with a road demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. The Chiefs rolled from the start of this one, sending Steelers fans heading for the exits long before the final seconds had ticked off of the clock.

With the victory, the Chiefs clinched the number one overall seed in the AFC, meaning the path to the Super Bowl will officially run through Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid got into the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus, and he delivered a message to the team to go along with the costume (per Adam Schefter of ESPN on X).

“I'm proud of you,” Reid told his team. “For the present, you get home field advantage.”

The announcement was met with cheers from many of the Chiefs players, some of whom were also decked out in Christmas gear.

A dominant season for the Chiefs

Despite their record of 15-1, the Chiefs haven't exactly looked dominant for large stretches of the 2024 NFL season, winning games in a variety of bizarre ways, including doinked-in field goals, late game miscues from the opposition, and others.

Still, Kansas City looked dominant during the road win over the Steelers Wednesday afternoon, just as they did at home on Saturday in a win against another AFC contender in the Houston Texans.

Despite the fact that they still haven't looked like a complete force yet this season, the Chiefs have been finding ways to churn out wins, and the fact that they just now are beginning to peak should be a scary prospect for the rest of the NFL, which is trying to deny Patrick Mahomes and company their third straight Super Bowl.

After playing three games in the last ten days, the Chiefs will now have some well-earned time off before they next take the field on January 5 vs the Denver Broncos on the road. With the AFC already locked up, it wouldn't be a surprise if Andy Reid opted to sit some of his star players for that game in preparation for the playoffs, which for Kansas City will begin two weeks later.