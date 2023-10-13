The Carolina Panthers got some unfortunate injury updates on their defense ahead of Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins. Panthers safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods are both out for the Dolphins game while Derrick Brown and Brian Burns have been listed as questionable.

Coach Frank Reich responded to the injuries saying, “Nobody's looking to feel sorry for us. You go down there and play it out,” via Joe Person.

The injuries could not have come before a worse game for the Panthers as they face the Dolphins offense. Miami's offense is No. 1 in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points per game. The team is full of speedsters across the offense including Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert, who all regularly challenge for big plays.

This will not be a good matchup for the Panthers to be without their two safeties, especially when trying to cover Hill. Hill leads the NFL with 651 receiving yards and averages a humongous 18.1 yards per catch. He regularly gets free in the secondary and scares defensive backs, so the Panthers will have to figure out a game plan without two of their best safeties.

Bell is dealing with a quad injury while Woods has a hamstring issue keeping him out. Carolina is bumping safety Matthias Farley from the practice squad to the active roster to fill in. The good news for the Panthers is they get cornerback Donte Jackson back from a shoulder injury that kept him out versus the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers will also miss running back Miles Sanders and guard Chandler Zavala versus the Dolphins. If they can't overcome the injuries, they're in danger of dropping to 0-6.